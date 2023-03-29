Is the Pitch Clock in MLB The Show 23? – Answered

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

MLB The Show 2023 is one of the greatest additions to the long-running series we have seen recently. There are plenty of game-changing mechanics and exciting modes for sports fans to dive into and spend endless hours in. Considering the game tries to stay true to the rules of the MLB, players may need clarification on whether or not the pitch clock is included this time around. Read on to learn what MLB The Show 2023 did regarding the pitch timer in-game.

Is There a Pitch Timer in MLB The Show 23?

MLB The Show 2023 has a pitch clock that players must follow—but only online. For online play, if there is no response from the controller when the pitch clock reaches zero, the game will automatically throw a pitch to make the game fair for the other player.

This pitch clock will reach zero after 6 to 10 seconds, so always be near your controller during an online game, considering the automatic pitch from the computer will likely be easy to hit for your opponent. A quick tip is that you should only start an online game if you have enough time to complete it, to avoid automatic pitches and a loss.

Related: MLB The Show 23 – How to Turn on the Catcher Glove While Playing on Any Difficulty or Game Mode.

It is a strange oversight only to include the pitch clock for online play considering the series has always followed the guidelines and rules of the actual sport. Still, the developer could always add the clock to the rest of the game’s modes in an update or patch. We will have to wait and see.

During your playthrough of MLB The Show 2023, you will want to get your hands on the best of the best that the game offers. The players that rank 99 overall fall into this category, and although there aren’t a lot of choices, there are some notable names here. Check out our guide on all 99 club players so you know who to pick next for your squad.

- This article was updated on March 29th, 2023