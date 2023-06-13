Is There a Reward for Doing All Hudson Signs in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Hudson’s Signs aren’t the most fun activity in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, so you may wonder if there is a reward for completing them all. There are 81 Hudson Signs scattered across Hyrule, and finishing them all won’t be a walk in the park. They are challenging, too, as they require some pretty complex structures to make them stand upright. So if you plan on rebuilding all Hudson Signs in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, read on to find out the reward for your troubles.

What is the Reward for Doing All Hudson Signs in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

The reward for completing all Hudson Signs in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a fabric for your paraglider — Addison Fabric. Addison Fabric has a nice-looking pink and light blue color, but it isn’t the best reward for completing all 81 Hudson Signs considering how much time and dedication it will take. This reward is pretty weak and reminds me of when we got golden Korok poop for finding all Korok Seeds in Breath of the Wild.

While completionists will undoubtedly still go after this achievement, I recommend shifting your focus toward finishing all 152 shrines in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Completing every shrine in TOTK will reward you with one of the best armor sets in the game, the Ancient Hero’s Aspect. At least Nintendo made that long task worth completing!

For those players who decide to take on the long journey of fixing all of Hudson’s Signs, there is an excellent trick to them that will make them easier to fix. Use Hover Stone Zonai Device underneath the Sign and activate them — allowing the Sign to stay in place!

Once you get Addison’s Fabric, you can head to the dye shop in Hateno Village and switch out your paraglider fabric. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has a lot of different fabrics to collect across Hyrule, adding some customization to Link as he flies around in style.

