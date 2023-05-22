How to Unlock All Paraglider Fabric Patterns in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Nintendo

You’ll be staring at your Paraglider very often during your playthrough of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Thankfully, you can make that dull cloth much more exciting with Paraglider Fabric rewarded for completing various activities in Hyrule. This guide contains every Paraglider Fabric Pattern in Tears of the Kingdom and how to unlock them.

How to Unlock and Equip Paraglider Fabric Patterns in Zelda TOTK

Sayge at Kochi Dye Shop in Hateno Village will swap your Paraglider Fabric for the small cost of 20 Rupees. Glider Fabric can be found in chests, as a reward from quests, showing photographs to Sayge, and by scanning amiibo.

Swapping your fabric doesn’t affect how well your Paraglider works and is purely cosmetic. Soaring with a Chuchu-themed paraglider may not make anything faster, but it is absolutely adorable. You can find out how to unlock your favorite Paraglider Fabric in Tears of the Kingdom via the complete list below.

How to Get the Cece Paraglider Fabric in Tears of the Kingdom

Cece Fabric is given to you for free the first time you speak to Sayge in Hateno Village’s Dye Shop. While you’re there, we recommend you begin Cece’s questline in the Boutique across to (eventually) unlock a new store that sells armor.

How to Get the Chuchu Paraglider Fabric in Tears of the Kingdom

Sayge in the Dye Shop will give you a Side Adventure to photograph a Chuchu once you’ve obtained the Camera. Once you’ve registered a Chuchu in the Hyrule Compendium, Sayge will hand over Chuchu Fabric.

Completing this Side Adventure also unlocks a list of “references” you can show Sayge to unlock new Paraglider fabric patterns. Once you’ve registered a specific creature in the Hyrule Compendium, you can show him to unlock an inspired pattern as a reward.

How to Get the Horse Paraglider Fabric in Tears of the Kingdom

Register a horse in the Hyrule Compendium and show Sayge to unlock the Horse Fabric. I took a photo of my own horse to save time.

How to Get the Cucco Paraglider Fabric in Tears of the Kingdom

Register a cucco (chicken) in the Hyrule Compendium and show Sayge to unlock the Cucco Fabric.

You can find these guys roaming around Hateno Village, just don’t attack them unless you want to face wrath more ruthless than Ganon.

How to Get the Aerocuda Fabric in Tears of the Kingdom

Register an Aerocuda in the Hyrule Compendium and show Sayge to unlock the Aerocuda Fabric.

These are the most common flying enemy in the game and are often found patrolling enemy camps.

How to Get the Eldin-Ostrich Fabric in Tears of the Kingdom

Register an Eldin Ostritch in the Hyrule Compendium and show Sayge to unlock the Eldin-Ostrich Fabric.

Believe it or not, these are ostriches found in the Eldin region. Death Mountain is your best bet.

How to Get the Grizzlemaw-Bear Paraglider Fabric in Tears of the Kingdom

Register a Grizzlemaw Bear in the Hyrule Compendium and show Sayge to unlock the Grizzlemaw-Bear Fabric.

You can find bears in Hebra Mountains and Gerudo Highlands and even ride them if you’re stealthy (and brave) enough.

How to Get the Stalnox Paraglider Fabric in Tears of the Kingdom

Register a Stalnox in the Hyrule Compendium and show Sayge to unlock the Stalnox Fabric.

These are the giant skeleton mini-bosses found throughout Hyrule at night. You can find a guaranteed spawn in Giant’s Forest, North-West of Hyrule Field.

How to Get the Lynel Paraglider Fabric in Tears of the Kingdom

Register a Lynel in the Hyrule Compendium and show Sayge to unlock the Lynel Fabric.

These are among the strongest enemies in the game, so be careful when pulling out your Camera near them. If you’re struggling to find one, try West Hyrule Plains in Hyrule Ridge.

How to Get the Gleeok Paraglider Fabric in Tears of the Kingdom

Register a Gleeok in the Hyrule Compendium and show Sayge to unlock the Gleeok Fabric.

Gleeoks are giant three-headed elemental dragons that you’d struggle to miss. You can find them in their respective regions, but an easy one to find rests on the bridge in Lake Hylia.

How to Get the Lucky Clover Gazette Paraglider Fabric in Tears of the Kingdom

Penn gives you the Lucky Clover Gazette Fabric after you’ve completed two Lucky Clover Gazette quests.

The Lucky Clover Gazette is located East of Rito Village. Once registered as a reporter, you can start various quests at Stables throughout Hyrule. One of which rewards Zelda’s golden horse and exclusive horse accessories.

How to Get the Horse-God Paraglider Fabric in Tears of the Kingdom

The Horse-God Paraglider is a reward for obtaining five Pony Points at stables.

How to Get the Hudson Construction Paraglider Fabric in Tears of the Kingdom

The Hudson Construction Fabric is a reward for completing the Home on Arrange side adventure in Tarrey Town.

How to get the Korok Paraglider Fabric in Tears of the Kingdom

The Korok Fabric is a reward for completing the The Secret Room side adventure in The Lost Woods. Use Ascend inside the Spore Store to find this hidden quest.

How to get the Royal Hyrulean Paraglider Fabric in Tears of the Kingdom

The Royal Hyrulean Fabric is hidden in a chest inside Hyrule Castle. On the Western edge, you can break a rock mound to enter the secret room containing the chest.

How to get the Yiga Paraglider Fabric in Tears of the Kingdom

Passing the Yiga Trials earns you the Yiga Fabric. You’ll need the full Yiga armor set to participate and defeat three combatants in less than a minute.

How to get the Nostalgic Paraglider Fabric in Tears of the Kingdom

The Nostalgic Fabric is in a chest inside the Temple of Time Ruins. Climb the ruined tower to find it at the top.

How to get the Sheikah Paraglider Fabric in Tears of the Kingdom

You’ll receive the Sheika Fabric with your first purchase at the incredibly overpriced Enchanted Store in Kakariko Village.

How to Get the Champion’s Leather Paraglider Fabric in Tears of the Kingdom

Scanning an amiibo from the Zelda series has a chance to drop a chest containing Paraglider fabric matching the character and/or the game they’re from. The Tears of the Kingdom Link amiibo can drop the Champion’s Leathers Fabric, which matches the armor of the same name.

How to Get the Majora’s Mask Paraglider Fabric in Tears of the Kingdom

How to Get the Goddess Paraglider Fabric in Tears of the Kingdom

Scanning the Zelda & Loftwing amiibo has a chance to reward you with the Goddess Fabric. This is inspired by the Sailcloth from Skyward Sword.

How to Get the Demon King Paraglider Fabric in Tears of the Kingdom

Scanning the Ganondorf amiibo has a chance to reward you with the Demon King Fabric.

How to Get the Egg Paraglider Fabric in Tears of the Kingdom

Scanning the Link’s Awakening Link amiibo has a chance to reward you with the Egg Fabric. Any Link’s Awakening fan will instantly recognize this as the iconic Wind Fish’s Egg from the game’s climax.

How to Get the Gerudo-Champion Paraglider Fabric in Tears of the Kingdom

Scanning the Urbosa amiibo has a chance to reward you with the Gerudo-Champion Fabric.

How to Get the Goron-Champion Paraglider Fabric in Tears of the Kingdom

Scanning the Daruk amiibo has a chance to reward you with the Goron-Champion Fabric.

How to Get the Rito-Champion Paraglider Fabric in Tears of the Kingdom

Scanning the Revali amiibo has a chance to reward you with the Rito-Champion Fabric.

How to Get the Zora-Champion Paraglider Fabric in Tears of the Kingdom

Scanning the Mipha amiibo has a chance to reward you with the Zora-Champion Fabric.

How to Get the Ancient-Sheika Paraglider Fabric in Tears of the Kingdom

Scanning the Guardian amiibo has a chance to reward you with the Ancient-Sheika Fabric.

Scanning the Majora’s Mask Link amiibo has a chance to reward you with the Majora’s Mask Fabric.

How to Get the Bokoblin Paraglider Fabric in Tears of the Kingdom

Scanning the Bokoblin amiibo has a chance to reward you with the Bokoblin Fabric.

How to Get the Bygone-Royal Paraglider Fabric in Tears of the Kingdom

Scanning the Toon Zelda amiibo has a chance to reward you with the Bygone-Royal Fabric.

How to Get the Hylian Hood Paraglider Fabric in Tears of the Kingdom

Scanning the Rider Link amiibo has a chance to reward you with the Hylian Hood Fabric.

How to Get the King of Red Lions Paraglider Fabric in Tears of the Kingdom

Scanning either Toon Link amiibo has a chance to reward you with the King of Red Lions Fabric.

How to Get the Lon Lon Ranch Paraglider Fabric in Tears of the Kingdom

Scanning the Ocarina of Time Link amiibo has a chance to reward you with the Lon Lon Ranch Fabric.

How to Get the Mirror of Light Paraglider Fabric in Tears of the Kingdom

Scanning the Wolf Link amiibo has a chance to reward you with the Mirror of Light Fabric.

How to Get the Hyrule-Princess Paraglider Fabric in Tears of the Kingdom

Scanning the Breath of the Wild Zelda amiibo has a chance to reward you with the Hyrule-Princess Fabric.

How to Get the Pixel Paraglider Fabric in Tears of the Kingdom

Scanning the 8-Bit Link amiibo has a chance to reward you with the Pixel Fabric.

How to Get the Sheik Paraglider Fabric in Tears of the Kingdom

Scanning the Sheik amiibo has a chance to reward you with the Sheik Fabric.

How to Get the Tunic of Memories Paraglider Fabric in Tears of the Kingdom

Scanning the Archer Link amiibo has a chance to reward you with the Tunic of Memories Fabric.

This guide was written playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom ver 1.1.1 on Nintendo Switch. We’ll update this article if any of our writers find new fabric in our time exploring.

