Is Uno Cross-Platform? PC, Xbox, Playstation, & Switch Explained

When it comes to some of the most fun multiplayer games, Uno could be one of the first to come to mind. No matter if you’ve gathered in the living room with friends, or played the digital version of this particular card game, there are bound to be a few friendship-ending matches that take place.

However, gamers that happen to have a variety of consoles may be wondering if they’ll be able to play this game with friends, regardless of the console they purchase this game on. Does Uno have any form of crossplay, or will gamers need to play with their particular system family?

Does Uno Have Crossplay On Switch, Xbox, Or PlayStation?

For gamers hoping to jump into a quick game with friends, regardless of the console, there is a bit of a sad ending to this tale. While Uno is currently available to purchase on any console on the market, there is currently no crossplay for this title, regardless of the platform you’ve got it on.

However, there is the ability to play between system families, so gamers that have purchased this game on PlayStation 5, for example, will still be able to play with friends on PlayStation 4. This may help some folks out, but those that have purchased Uno on their Nintendo Switch will not be able to slap their friends on Xbox Series X|S with a +4 at the perfect opportunity.

While this may be a bit of a disappointing fact for those that are hoping to jump in against friends in the ultimate card game, they may need to wait for a new version of this popular card game to pop up in the shops to enable the feature. More and more games tend to include Crossplay out of the box, with some big title games like Fortnite giving gamers on all platforms the chance to face off against one another.

While Uno may be one of the most popular card games on the planet, it seems that gamers will need to either get together in the same room or purchase it on another console to face off against their friends for the time being.

Uno is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 12th, 2023