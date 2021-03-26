It Takes Two: How to Save the Game

It Takes Two is constantly giving the players new environments and mechanics to explore without really slowing down, making it difficult to find a good place to stop playing. If you need to quit the game and want to save your progress, it might not be obvious how to do so at first as there is no dedicated save button in the menu screen. Here’s how to save in It Takes Two:

How to Save in It Takes Two

It Takes Two uses an auto-save feature throughout it’s entirety. As there is no save button when you pause the game, it can be hard to tell when the game last saved, and you don’t want to lose any of the progress that you’ve made so far.

You can tell when the game is saving as the Book of Love will appear in the bottom right corner of the screen. This can be easy to miss, especially if you’re playing on a PS5 or Xbox Series X|S as the load times will be significantly faster than last-gen consoles. As a general rule of thumb, the game will save after a boss battle or after a cut-scene, along with some other instances such as entering a new area. It’s always best to watch out for the icon in the bottom right so you know the game has saved, before quitting the game. Here’s what to look out for:

When you load back into the game, you should carry on from the point you left off.

It Takes Two is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S