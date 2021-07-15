Update 3.00 has arrived for Jump Force, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Bandai Namco has now issued out a new patch for Jump Force today on all platforms. Maintenance is underway for the PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions of the game in order for his new update to be installed.

While nothing too major has been included in this new update, the game has had some small new additions. A new online event is available to do and some small items have also been included.

You can check out more details of the new update via the PS4’s update history. Down below are the full details you need to know.

Jump Force Update 3.00 Patch Notes

Added purchasable items at Shop Counter and Premium Shop Counter.

Added automatic transition to the Notice Board when playing online.

Added transition button from the Menu to the Reward Counter when playing online.

Added banners for ongoing events, etc. to the Menu when playing online.

Added Online Event “Character Bonus Campaign.”

Improved game stability.

April 8th, 2021 was the last time an update was installed to the game. You will need to download this update if you want tp keep playing the game online. Jump Force is available now for the PC, PS4, Xbox One Nintendo Switch platforms.