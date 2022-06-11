June 12 Wordle Answer: Hints and Solution for Wordle 358

This day marks one week before the big 365 in the Wordle-verse. Will there be anything big to celebrate a year of Wordle? Probably not, but the fact that more than 300 words have been in play so far only shows how vast and confusing the English language really is. In any case, here are your hints and the answer for the Wordle of June 12.

Hints for Wordle June 12

These hints should help point you to the word of the day.

This is a type of bird.

This bird resides mostly around bodies of water.

This word begins with a consonant.

There are three vowels in this word.

One of these vowels is repeated.

This word contains one syllable.

Today’s Wordle 357 Answer

If the hints above were skipped or you still couldn’t get the answer, here it is below.

The answer to the June 12 Wordle is GOOSE.

How Does Wordle Work?

Wordle is a daily word-guessing game where you have six attempts to guess what the word of the day is. No hints are given until you enter your first word. These hints are given back to you in the form of color-coded letters. The more yellow and green, the closer you are to knowing what the potential answer may be!

In our previous Wordle alternatives article, we listed a game called Wordle Unlimited, which is also free. It’s basically the game we have been playing since the beginning of the year, but you can keep going to your heart’s content! It’s a good way to get some practice when you actually want to maintain a score on the NYT website.

Here, you can also practice different ‘optimal’ methods when it comes to solving a word. Such methods are using the words ZEBRA, QUITS, and MOLDY as your first three words. They cover more than half the letters of the alphabet and make use of the harder-to-use letters like Z, Q, and Y.

You can also try vowel-heavy openings and build off from there. The point is, it can help refine your skills and help you figure out the toughest of the Words in the English language!

You can play Wordle for free right now via the New York Times’ website.