June 15 Wordle Answer: Hints and Solution for Wordle 361

For the people who have made it this far, making an effort to do every Wordle since the first day of the year, that would be 166 days. If you happen to have a streak for that long, that would be massively impressive. It’s okay to get some clues every now and then to get a boost or just maintain it when things get tough. In any case, here are your hints and the answer for the Wordle of June 15.

Hints for Wordle June 15

Here are some hints that should point you to or at least close to today’s answer.

This word means to make amends or make reparations for something bad.

This word begins with a vowel.

This word also ends with a vowel.

This word contains three vowels (one which includes the beginning and ending letter).

There are no repeated letters.

This word has two syllables.

Toady’s Wordle 361 Answer

Should the hints above not suffice or you just want the answer, it’ll be listed down below.

The answer to the June 15 Wordle is ATONE.

How Does Wordle Work?

Wordle is a word-guessing game where you have six attempts per session to get the word of the day. Each word must contain five letters and they must exist in the English language; you cannot put random gibberish. It’s a simple concept that has blown up astronomically. It also has a social media aspect to it where you can share how you got the word in a readily available post full of emojis.

Of course, the social media spamming of it has dramatically decreased as people became tired of seeing a bunch of green and yellow squares on their Twitter feeds. There have been other alternative games that take the premise of Wordle and add their own spin to it, allowing for some diversity in this simple enough genre.

Wordle is free to play via browser on the New York Times’ website. A smart device or a PC is needed to play.