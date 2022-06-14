June 16 Wordle Answer: Hints and Solution for Wordle 362

Making it 167 days since the beginning of the year is no small task in Wordle. If you have had a streak for as long, commends to you! Getting clues here and there is nothing to be ashamed of, especially if you are keeping up a streak as long as this one. This word is especially tough, so it’s no surprise that anyone would need a little assistance with it. Here are some hints and the answer to Wordle for June 16.

Hints for Wordle June 16

Here are a few hints to help you get closer to getting today’s Wordle answer:

This word means to be first or the best at something.

This word begins with a consonant.

This word ends with a vowel.

This word has two vowels.

There are no repeating letters.

This word has two syllables.

The Wordle 361 Answer

If you still haven’t got it and need the answer, scroll further past the image.

The answer to the June 16 Wordle is PRIMO.

How Does Wordle Work?

Wordle is a word-guessing game where players get six tries per game to get the word of the day. Every word that is guessed must have five letters and they must be part of the English language. The game has blown up in popularity since it was created to where the New York Times purchased it from its creator.

To play the game, all you need to do is try and guess the word within those five boxes. If you get a green boxed letter, that means you have the right letter in the right spot in the word. If you get a yellow boxed letter, that means you have a letter that is in the word, just in the wrong spot. And if you get a gray boxed word, that means that letter is not in the word at all.

Check out some alternative Wordle games if you can’t get enough out of just one try per day!

Wordle is available now for free through the New York Times’ website.