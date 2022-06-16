June 17 Wordle Answer: Hints and Solution for Wordle 363

It’s Friday, June 17, and that means there’s a new Wordle available for everyone to guess. It’s been a long time since Wordle first came into our lives, and the ritual of guessing a new five-letter word every day has become routine for many people since then. Today’s word isn’t too tricky to guess, but some players are struggling with it because of its strange combination of letters. Even simple words can be hard to guess sometimes because they look odd with only a few visible letters, so it’s understandable. There’s no need to worry though, because we’ve got your back with hints, tips, and the solution for Wordle 363 on June 17.

Hints for June 17 Wordle

Here are a few hints to help you save your Wordle streak today:

There are no double letters in this word.

This word has one vowel.

Today’s word can either be an adjective or a past tense verb.

Today’s word starts with the letter B.

This word ends with the letter N.

Those tips should set you on the right path to guessing today’s word, but here’s an additional hint if you’re still stumped: this word can be related to either windy days or glassware and vases.

Wordle 363 Answer

If you’re still struggling to figure out the solution for today’s Wordle, then scroll down below the image to see the answer to the June 17 Wordle.

The answer to the June 17 Wordle is BLOWN.

How to Play Wordle

As most of you already know, Wordle is a daily word game that tasks you with guessing a random five-letter word every day. You only have a set number of guesses before you’re locked out for the day, but the game gives you some hints to point you in the direction with your guesses.

If you enter a word and some of the letters turn green, then those letters are correct and are in the word of the day. If they turn yellow then those letters are correct, they’re just not in the right spots. Finally, if they turn gray, then those letters aren’t in the word at all.

You can use that feedback to try and make more accurate guesses, but since you’re limited to just a few attempts each day, most people look up additional hints or assistance online to try and save their long-running Wordle streaks. There’s no shame in doing so, so stay tuned to Attack of the Fanboy for the best Wordle hints, tips, and strategies.

You can play Wordle for free now in your web browser.