June 19 Wordle Answer: Hints and Solution for Wordle 365

The big 365 is here for Wordle, and while today may not be everyone’s 365th day, it’s still quite the feat. Nonetheless, starting back from January 1 of this year, people were swarming all over this internet craze. Half a year later, here we are, giving more solutions and some clues along the way to help those who may struggle every now and then. With that said, here are your hints and the answer for the Wordle of June 19.

Hints for Wordle June 19

Here are some hints that should point you close to, if not right at the answer for today.

This noun is the antithesis of a winner.

This word starts with a consonant.

There are two vowels in this word.

This word contains no repeating letters.

This word has two syllables.

Today’s Wordle 365 Answer

If the hints were not enough to get to the answer, it’ll be listed below the photo.

The answer to the June 19 Wordle is LOSER.

How to Play Wordle

Wordle has a simple premise where you have six attempts to guess the word of the day. With each word you put into the five-letter matrices, the game gives you back clues based on the letters of your words. The on-screen keyboard will keep track of which letters you used, indicating if they do not exist or are used in the word of the day to some extent.

The game can get easier or more difficult based on how much you have ruled out or guessed correct, so you really have to work with what it gives you. Because of this, to near guarantee getting some kind of hint, is to use your first two attempts to knock out all five vowels in the English alphabet. Every five-letter word in the English language will contain at least one vowel, with some exceptions as Y acting like one.

Words like AUDIO, ADIEU, and OUIJA have been popular starters as they rule out five vowels in one go. It almost guarantees a yellow. Others have tried to use the first three attempts to rule out 15 unique letters in the alphabet. A good trio of words to use are ZEBRA, QUITS, and MOLDY as your first three plays. This takes out all the vowels and harder-to-use letters like Q, Y, and Z.

You can play Wordle for free on the New York Times website. If you feel like one Wordle a day is not enough, check out some Wordle alternatives that are actually better than the original.