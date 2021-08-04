Last Stop Achievement Guide: Chapter 3 and 4 Achievements

There are 35 Last Stop achievements to unlock, and we’ve got an achievement guide for Chapters 3 and 4. Most of the achievements in this game – 20 of them – are story-related and cannot be missed. The rest of the achievements are missable, and we’ll be covering how to unlock them. None of the achievements in these two chapters are particularly difficult, so you should meet little resistance in this easy Game Pass completion.

If you have already played through this game, then you will have chapter select at your disposal, and can make use of it to get through this quicker. If this is your first playthrough, then no worries, you can unlock these achievements along the way. In the event that you missed some achievements from Chapters 1 and 2, we’ve got a a Last Stop achievement guide that you can use once chapter select is unlocked too. This guide will cover the six unmissable and five missable achievements in Chapters 3 and 4.

Last Stop Achievement Guide for Chapters 3 and 4

The unmissable achievements in Chapters 3 and 4 are detailed below. They are all secret:

Secrets and Lies (15G)

Finish ‘Domestic Affairs’ – Chapter 3

Finish ‘Domestic Affairs’ – Chapter 3 In This All the Way (30G)

Finish ‘Domestic Affairs’ – Chapter 4

Finish ‘Domestic Affairs’ – Chapter 4 Friend or Foe (15G)

Finish ‘Stranger Danger’ – Chapter 3

Finish ‘Stranger Danger’ – Chapter 3 A Change of Heart (30G)

Finish ‘Stranger Danger’ – Chapter 4

Finish ‘Stranger Danger’ – Chapter 4 Imposter Syndrome (15G)

Finish ‘Paper Dolls’ – Chapter 3

A Fool’s Errand (30G)

Finish ‘Paper Dolls’ – Chapter 4

Chapter 3

A good imposter (15G): While playing as John, you will need to correctly remember the roles of four team members for a meeting. The four selections you need to make are as follows:

Jonah: cream cakes Letisha: retirement homes Tobias: funeral procession Maja: rumbling

The achievement unlocks after the meeting.

Blocker (15G): While playing as Meena, at the very start, you’ll break up with your significant other and then find yourself in a taxi. You’ll get a text on your phone, so choose the option to block for the achievement.

Everyone needs a name (15G): While playing as Donna, you’ll enter a pool house and be recommended by Vivek to explore upstairs. Ask the stranger to stretch his legs, then the two of you will go upstairs. After taking a photo of the stranger, you will ask him what he wants to be called. Select “Call him Starey McStareFace”, then continue through the conversation. The achievement will unlock shortly thereafter.

Chapter 4

Maestro (30G): While playing as John, you’ll eventually find yourself sat in front of a piano. You’ll need to do a quick-time event, though it’s a very slow one that involves only the bumpers and triggers. Simply press the buttons as the prompts pass the circle, much like any rhythm game, and do it perfect to get the achievement. Some players have mentioned that the timing is much less forgiving on the Series X, so be extra careful if you’re playing on that console.

Can’t keep a secret (15G): While playing as Donna, you’ll be walking with Becky very early on in the chapter, and will need to confess to her your relationship with Vivek. Choose the “Tell her” dialogue option when it appears.

With those chapters done, you can now move on to the Chapter 5 and 6 achievements.

Last Stop is available to play on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.