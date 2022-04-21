LEGO Star Wars: How to Solve the Yavin 4 Tile Puzzle in The Skywalker Saga

In LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker saga, players have to face many puzzles throughout the nine episodes that the game takes you through. However, on Yavin 4, there is an exceptionally difficult tile puzzle that players have to do in order to get another Kyber Brick. In this guide, we will show you how to solve the puzzle and get the Kyber Brick.

How to Solve the Yavin 4 Tile Puzzle in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

First, you will need to make it to Yavin 4, which is in Episode IV of Star Wars. Once you are there, go to the upper floors of the temple on Yavin 4. After you’ve made it to the puzzle’s location, you will need to follow these steps to complete the Tile Puzzle in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

The puzzle either shows the Rebel Alliance symbol or the Empire symbol. In this article, we will be showing you how to make both.

Solve For The Rebel Alliance Symbol

First, you will need to solve for the Rebel Alliance symbol in the Yavin 4 tile puzzle. Here are the steps to do just that:

Pull both levers at each corner of the puzzle which creates a checker-like pattern.

Walk on the four corner tiles while not stepping on any others.

When you’ve made it to the last tile, double jump onto the center tile while not touching any others.

If you do just this, you will see all the other tiles flip to show the Rebel Alliance symbol. This will grant you a Kyber Brick. Kyber Bricks are used to upgrade your skill trees and ultimately make LEGO Star Wars easier to play.

Solve For The Empire Symbol

After you’ve completed the Rebel Alliance symbol, you can now solve the Empire symbol on the tile puzzle on Yavin 4. Here is how to solve the Empire symbol tile puzzle:

Go back over to the lever with the Empire symbol next to it and pull it. This will reset the puzzle.

Step on the nearest corner to the lever.

Step on the corner to the left of the first corner.

Double jump and hit the middle button.

Head back to the corner and hit the button to the left of it (if facing the lever with the Empire symbol).

Hit the button perpendicular to the button in step three.

Hit the button you hit in step five.

Hit the button in step three again.

Go to the corner with the remaining Rebel Alliance spots, then hit the button to the right of the corner if you are facing the Empire symbol’s lever.

After you have solved the Empire symbol, you will be rewarded 20 blue studs which will vary in how many studs you receive based on your multipliers at that point in your journey.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on April 21st, 2022