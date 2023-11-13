Lethal Company Co-op: How Many Players Can Join?

Image: Zeekerss

Lethal Company is a co-op horror experience, making it a perfect game for friends. Gather a group of buddies, as this guide will explain how many players can join Lethal Company and play together.

How Many Players Can Join Co-op in Lethal Company

Lethal Company currently supports up to four players for online co-op. The game is now in early access, so whether this number will change in the final version is undetermined. That said, it’s unlikely to increase as four players is the perfect amount for this type of game.

You and your co-op friends will explore planets, gather items, purchase equipment, and encounter terrifying monsters throughout the journey. Your ultimate goal is to collect enough scrap from around the level for the Company (your employer) to avoid getting fired. Doing this solo can be challenging, so enjoying co-op with others is encouraged to make this more manageable.

How to Play Co-op in Lethal Company

There are two ways to play co-op in Lethal Company: creating a server or joining one. Let’s go over both.

How to Create a Server in Lethal Company

Players can create a server and either set it to public or friends-only. A Public server will appear on a server list and allow random players to join your game, while friends-only will only allow your friends to join. Once you create a friends-only server, you can send invites to your friends, who can accept and enter into your game.

To invite your friends, pause the game while on your ship and select “Invite Friends.” This will bring up all your friends on the Steam list, allowing you to choose the ones you want to invite.

How to Join a Server in Lethal Company

To join a random server, choose the “Join a Crew” option from the menu. This will bring up a list of servers, where you can select one that doesn’t currently have four players. This is an excellent option for players who want to play co-op but don’t know anyone who owns the game or if no friends are available to play at the moment.

- This article was updated on November 13th, 2023