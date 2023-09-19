Lies of P: How to Reach the Ladder in the Path of the Pilgrim Area

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In the Path of the Pilgrim area of Lies of P, you may have come across a ladder you can see in the distance. It seems impossible to reach, and the curiosity about where it leads is frustrating, to say the least. This guide will explain how to reach the ladder in the Path of the Pilgrim area of Lies of P.

How to Get to the Ladder in the Path of the Pilgrim Area of Lies of P

To reach the ladder in the Path of the Pilgrim area of Lies of P, you must first continue through three additional chapters of the game. Once you reach the Barren Swamp Bridge Stargazer of chapter 7, you will encounter an NPC near a closed gate (right next to the Stargazer.) Speaking to this NPC, he will hand you the Old Cryptic Vessel. The Cryptic Vessel will lead you back to the ladder and allow you to access it.

How to Solve the Old Cryptic Vessel in Lies of P

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Bring the Old Cryptic Vessel to Vengrini back at Hotel Krat. Vengrini will decipher the Cryptic Vessel, providing an image of the shed next to the inaccessible ladder.

Now, make your way back to the ladder you couldn’t reach in the Path of the Pilgrim area, and while looking at the large door that the mini-boss jumped out of, take a right up the hill.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This will lead you to a shed and a NPC to talk to. Speak to the NPC, grab the key to the shed, and open it. Once inside, you will drop down to the bottom level and be faced against a few enemies.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Kill the enemies, open the treasure chest inside, and continue through the bottom floor until you reach the outside. Once outside, continue forward until you reach the ladder that seemed impossible to get at the beginning of this guide. This ladder will lead you back down to the ground.

So, the ladder you couldn’t reach in the Path of the Pilgrim area was just a way for you to get down from the ledge after solving the Cryptic Vessel. But now, you can use it whenever you like and avoid the enemies from inside the shed.

- This article was updated on September 19th, 2023