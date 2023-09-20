Lies of P Wine Location | Old Lady Quest Guide

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

When you enter Rosa Isabelle Street in chapter 6 of Lies of P, the first sound you’ll hear is a woman in a window nearby. When interacting with the woman, she’ll mention how she wants a bottle of wine from Lorenzini Arcade. If you are having trouble finding the wine, look no further. This guide will cover solving the old lady’s quest and finding the wine in Lies of P.

Where to Find the Wine for the Old Lady in Lies of P

Players must wait until chapter 7 before finding the wine in Lies of P. Once you defeat the final boss of chapter 6, The King of Puppets, you will end up at Lorenzini Arcade, which is the first area of chapter 7.

Once you reach Lorenzini Arcade, follow the steps below to find the wine and solve the Old Lady quest in Lies of P.

From the Lorenzini Arcade Stargazer, go straight through the large gate doors. On your left, you will find a small entrance with stairs. Go down the stairs. Continue going straight until you reach the very bottom of the basement and wine cellar. Immediately to your right, on the cupboard, you will find the wine for the old lady.

You can also casually play through the Lorenzini Arcade area and eventually come across the bottle of wine. In other words, you don’t have to go out of your way to get it; it’s almost impossible to miss just by playing through the level.

After finding the wine, use a Stargazer to teleport to the Rosa Isabelle Street Entrance Stargazer. Make your way back to the woman and give her the wine. She will be very pleased and thankful for your efforts and reward you with a Venigni Commemorative Coin.

The Venigni Commemorative Coin can then be given to Pulcinella, who will trade you a Half Moonstone. Half Moonstones are essential upgrade materials for enhancing weapons plus seven and up.

- This article was updated on September 20th, 2023