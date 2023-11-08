Like a Dragon Gaiden Black Car Location: Calm My Nerves and Find My Car Guide

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

One of the earliest Akame Network requests in Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name asks you to find and photograph a man’s black car to ease his mind. This guide will show you exactly where to find it.

The man says that the car is located in a parking lot in southwest Shofukucho, but that’s not a helpful hint if you don’t already know your way around Sotenbori. Most things outside of stores and restaurants aren’t marked on your map in Like a Dragon Gaiden, either, so you’ll have to deduce the car’s location on your own.

Where to Find the Black Car in Like a Dragon Gaiden

You can find the car in the southwest corner of the map. There’s a parking lot near the Gambling Hall and Billiards Bar and that’s where the vehicle is located.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once you reach the parking lot, head inside and you’ll find the black car parked in the 9th spot next to a white sedan. Pull out your cell phone camera and take a photo of it. You’ll know you’ve got the right car if you see a “Take Photos” prompt hovering over it. There shouldn’t be any other black cars in the area though, so you shouldn’t have a hard time spotting it.

Related: Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Review

After you take the photo, all you need to do is head back to the man and turn in the request. If you forget where he’s located, you can always pause the game and open the Akame Network menu to find his location. This request, along with every other Akame Network mission, will be listed in the Requests section.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Completing the “Calm My Nerves and Find My Car” request will net you 500 Akame Network points and 10,000 Yen. That’s not a whole lot of points or cash, but it’s a nice bonus for snapping a quick picture. Plus, if you’re still in the lower ranks of the Akame Network, a reward of 500 points is nothing to scoff at.

Related: How to Start Substories in Like a Dragon Gaiden

There are plenty of other Akame Network requests throughout Like a Dragon Gaiden that require you to take photos of unmarked items and locations throughout Sotenbori, so keep an eye out for unique landmarks as you traverse the city and complete main story missions. It’s a great way to earn some extra Akame points and Yen so you can level up your abilities or purchase gear and helpful items on your journey.