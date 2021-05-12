Update 1.05 has arrived for Little Nightmares II, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Developer Tarsier Studios has now released a brand new patch for Little Nightmares II on all platforms. If you own the PS4 version of the game, the update is number 1.05.

Tariser Studios already released update version 1.04 back in March. That patch was a huge update that fixed a ton of bugs that the game has since its launch this past February.

It appears this new update released today also addresses some bugs for the game, although it looks like it’s only a small patch.

You can read the details of the new patch posted down below from the PS4’s update history.

Little Nightmares II Update 1.05 Patch Notes

Fixed various bugs.

If there are more patch notes released, we’ll be sure to update this post as soon as possible. It also appears the game will finally be hitting the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles very soon. Twisted Voxel noticed that the game has been rated over in Taiwan. An announcement for the next-gen version of the game could be soon.

Little Nightmares II is out now for the PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia platforms.