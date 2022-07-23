Live A Live: Can You Select Difficulties Before Starting

As you make your way into the world of Live A Live, you’ll be experiencing the stories of multiple characters, all in different periods, but somehow connected in the weirdest of ways. However, with its unique battle system, you may find yourself struggling, and hoping for a way to change your difficulty to ensure that you’re able to breeze through your foes.

Can you change the difficulty when you first start the game or are you stuck with what they offer? Let’s dive in and find out, so you know if this may be the game for you!

Live A Live Difficulty Settings

For those looking for a standard difficulty selection, there is nothing of the sort to be found in this unique RPG. While this may originally sound daunting, you’ll be able to pick and choose between 7 different stories, each with its own difficulty. As you play through these stories and experiment, you’ll be able to find out which stories are the easiest, and which are the hardest.

If you’re looking to get a taste of the combat system without worrying too much about difficulty, it could be recommended to start in either PreHistory or the Wild West chapters of the game, as they are the best ways to introduce yourself to the game, how it feels, and what you can expect from this unique title.

However, if you’re looking to jump right in and get into the hardest scenario off of the bat, to test your meddle in the combat system and exploration systems that the game has to offer, you’ll want to dive right into the Ninja Chapter, as it is not only the longest but also the most difficult that the game has to offer.

Every story plays differently, so some players may find different scenarios much easier than others, and that’s one of the many things that makes this title an exciting adventure for classic RPG fans, as well as those that are interested in its amazing visual style. You’ll find gameplay unlike anything else on the market, so make sure that you’re strapped in and ready to go from the beginning of time to the distant future.

Live A Live is available now on Nintendo Switch.