Live A Live is a powerful narrative, tying together the lives of 8 individuals who have their separate brushes with danger, or even potential disaster as they embark on a journey of self-actualization. Their stories are sometimes rather complex despite short runtimes, and in certain instances, quite unforgiving with surprisingly difficult challenges to overcome. Saving, much like in any RPG, is a standard asset in this game and should be used liberally to have strong points to return to in case you find yourself trapped and at a disadvantage such as in the Prehistoric era. Read on for our guide on How to Save Your Game in Live A Live!

Live A Live: How to Save Your Game

While the game features an auto-save function which retains your progress after crucial cutscenes and battles, you can manually save by pressing ‘X’ to open the Main Menu while playing, and pressing ‘+’ to save to a separate file. It’s a simple feature and, much like many JRPGs, it has a generous pool of save slots. Using this to your advantage is key in several campaigns, particularly the Prehistoric era, the Far Future, and when you’re setting out to complete the final, hidden campaign.

Spoilers ahead! For those who haven’t completed the first 7 chapters, look away!

If you’ve completed all 7 initial chapters, then the Middle Ages, you’ll want particularly to save before entering the last part of the Archon’s Roost dungeon. This will make your life a lot easier if you’re looking to achieve any of the 4 endings possible from the heroes’ perspective when you go and f. It’ll also come in handy if you’re looking to leave the dungeon, as there’s a certain point where if you try to retreat, you’ll be hunted down by a ferocious enemy designed to deal devastating blows to the party.

Live A Live was released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on July 22, 2022.