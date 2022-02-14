Lost Ark: Tragedy Written in Stone Quest Guide

Lost Ark has some great main quests, but the side quests such as Tragedy Written in Stone should not be missed. Though it may be easy to miss, here is how to find the quest, how to complete it, and what you’ll get as a reward for your hard work.

How to Start Tragedy Written in Stone in Lost Ark

In order to start the side quest Tragedy Written in Stone in Lost Ark, you’ll need to be in the Rethramis Border. Here, all you need to do is fight Gravekeeper Ghosts until they drop a Moss-Covered Log. Go to your inventory and interact with the Moss-Covered Log in order to start the quest.

The Moss-Covered Log will have a note inside of it. The note references the ghost hauntings at the graveyard. In order to discover more, this relatively short side quest will have you complete the following:

Read the Mossy Journal Talk to Gravekeeper Kendal Read the defaced epitaph on the coffin Defeat 5 Gravekeeper Ghosts Put the Tormented Woman to rest Find Gravekeeper Kendal

All you will need to do is follow the quest markers during this quest. After reading the initial note, you’ll follow the quest marker and talk to Gravekeeper Kendal. He will tell you about the tormented woman mentioned in the journal and ask you to find her coffin.

Travel to the top right section of the graveyard, following your quest marker, to find the woman’s coffin and defaced epitaph. Interact with the coffins to progress forward through the quest.

Follow the quest marker to the new area of the map. Here, you’ll need to kill 5 Gravekeeper Ghosts. You can kill them anywhere within the graveyard, but if you do it here, you’ll be closer to the next part of the quest.

The last quest marker will guide you to the Tormented Woman herself. Be prepared for a big fight as the Vengeful Spirit along with a handful of Gravekeeper Ghosts will attack you. Defeat them all and head back to Gravekeeper Kendal to finish the quest. Upon completion, you will get some silver, combat XP, roster XP, and a secret map.

And that is everything you need to know to find and complete the Tragedy Written in Stone side quest in Lost Ark. For more, be sure to check out our Lost Ark guides for quest help, class tips, and how to find all the Mokoko Seeds.

Lost Ark is available now on PC.