Lucent Nargacuga Sunbreak Release Date: When Does the Update Drop for Monster Hunter Rise?

As you reach the higher rank monsters in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, you will notice that you end up hunting monsters you have gone up against before but they are stronger. These monsters will feature different attack patterns, different weaknesses, different weak points, and have different status effects to apply than their regular counterpart. One such monster is the Lucent Nargaguga, a monster that will be a formidable challenge to even the most veteran player of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Let’s go over when the Lucent Nargacuga will be added to Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak and what you can expect from it.

When Will Lucent Nargacuga be Added to Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

While many players expected the Lucent Nargacuga to be available with the launch of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, that was sadly not the case. Although it missed the launch window for Sunbreak, the Lucent Nargacuga will be available with the first free title update that is set to release sometime in August. This should give you plenty of time to grind up your gear and plenty of resources like the new Dragonbone Artifacts so you can have every advantage possible when it comes to fighting the Lucent Nargacuga when it does release.

In order to properly tackle the Lucent Nargacuga, you will want to bring weapons that do ice damage. This is a stark contrast to the weakness of the regular Nargacuga which is Thunder and Fire. You will also want to bring plenty of antidotes with you when you go to fight the Lucent Nargacuga since it is now sporting a bit of poison damage on top of its already insane move set.

During your fight with the Lucent Nargacuga, you will want to avoid hitting it on the head as this is the hardest part of its body. If you do plan to hit its head, you will need at least a blue sharpness level on your weapon to prevent your attacks from bouncing. You can also run the Mind’s Eye skill to help deal with the hardness of its head. If you need any more help with Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak make sure to check out our other guides.

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak is available now on PC and Nintendo Switch.