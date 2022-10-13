Madden 23: All Season 2 Field Pass MUT Rewards

With the announcement of Madden 23 Ultimate Team Season 2, players get a whole new array of new rewards to look forward to. Starting fresh at Level 1, fans will need to work their way up to get all the Field Pass rewards, which will be well worth it. Here we have compiled a list of all Season 2 Field Pass rewards and what level you need to reach in order to receive each.

All Season 2 Field Pass MUT Rewards

Level 2: Coach John Madden

Coach John Madden Level 3: 10,000 Coins

10,000 Coins Level 4: Returner Strategy Item

Returner Strategy Item Level 5: Gold+ Player Pack

Gold+ Player Pack Level 6: Gameday Pack

Gameday Pack Level 7: 10,000 Coins

10,000 Coins Level 8: 15 Gold+ Players

15 Gold+ Players Level 9: Elite Pack

Elite Pack Level 10: 10,000 Coins

10,000 Coins Level 11: 86 OVR Mike Edwards

86 OVR Mike Edwards Level 12: CB1 Strategy Item

CB1 Strategy Item Level 13: Black Knights Uniform

Black Knights Uniform Level 14: 10,000 Coins

10,000 Coins Level 15: Elite Pack

Elite Pack Level 16: Rare TA Strategy Fantasy Pack

Rare TA Strategy Fantasy Pack Level 17: Gameday Pack

Gameday Pack Level 18: Rams 1970’s Away Uniform

Rams 1970’s Away Uniform Level 19: 10,000 Coins

10,000 Coins Level 20: Pro Gameday Pack

Pro Gameday Pack Level 21: 88 OVR Dalvin Cook

88 OVR Dalvin Cook Level 22: River Hogs Home Uniform

River Hogs Home Uniform Level 23: 10,000 Coins

10,000 Coins Level 24: Pick Artist Strategy Team

Pick Artist Strategy Team Level 25: Falcons 1970’s Home Uniform

Falcons 1970’s Home Uniform Level 26: Gameday Pack

Gameday Pack Level 27: 10,000 Coins

10,000 Coins Level 28: Snowhawks Away Uniform

Snowhawks Away Uniform Level 29: Elite Pack

Elite Pack Level 30: 10,000 Coins

10,000 Coins Level 31: 90 OVR Bobby Wagner

90 OVR Bobby Wagner Level 32: Dual Threat Strategy Item

Dual Threat Strategy Item Level 33: 10,000 Coins

10,000 Coins Level 34: Jets 1960’s Home Uniform

Jets 1960’s Home Uniform Level 35: Gameday Pack

Gameday Pack Level 36: Pro Gameday Pack

Pro Gameday Pack Level 37: Tigers Home Uniform

Tigers Home Uniform Level 38: 10,000 Coins

10,000 Coins Level 39: Gameday Pack

Gameday Pack Level 40: Elite Pack

Elite Pack Level 41: 92 OVR Josh Allen

92 OVR Josh Allen Level 42: Jags 2010’s Away Alternate

Jags 2010’s Away Alternate Level 43: Prime Strategy Item

Prime Strategy Item Level 44: 10,000 Coins

10,000 Coins Level 45: Pro Gameday Pack

Pro Gameday Pack Level 46: Pro Elite Pack

Pro Elite Pack Level 47: Mounties Away Uniform

Mounties Away Uniform Level 48: 10,000 Coins

10,000 Coins Level 49: Pro Gameday Pack

Pro Gameday Pack Level 50: Patriots Classic Alternate

Patriots Classic Alternate Level 51: 94 OVR Deoin Sanders

94 OVR Deoin Sanders Level 52: 10,000 Coins

10,000 Coins Level 53: 1 of 3 82+ OVR Elite Players

1 of 3 82+ OVR Elite Players Level 54: 10,000 Coins

10,000 Coins Level 55: 4 of 7 79+ OVR Gold Players

4 of 7 79+ OVR Gold Players Level 56: 10,000 Coins

10,000 Coins Level 57: Token/Collectable

Token/Collectable Level 58: 10,000 Coins

10,000 Coins Level 59: Pro Gameday Pack

Pro Gameday Pack Level 60: 10,000 Coins

10,000 Coins Level 61: Pro Elite Pack

There you have it, all the rewards to look forward to in Season 2. It might take some time to acquire all of these, but from what we can see, it is one hundred percent worth it. Some of these could be a great addition and your best players yet.

Madden NFL 23 is available now on PlayStation5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 14th, 2022