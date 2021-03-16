Update 1.26 has arrived for Madden NFL 21, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is a small update that’s currently rolling out across all platforms. Madden NFL 21 already received its March Title Update earlier this month, so this patch likely just fixes some bugs and addresses other minor issues. Don’t expect any major new additions after installing this patch. Here’s everything new with Madden NFL 21 update 1.26.

Madden NFL 21 Update 1.26 Patch Notes

There are currently no official patch notes for this update. All we have to go off of is the default changelog from the PlayStation 4 home menu, but this never reveals too much.

Stability and Quality improvements

Other than the general changelog, there’s not much else that’s currently known about this patch. We will update this article accordingly once EA releases official patch notes. However, given this update’s small size, there’s a good chance that official patch notes won’t be released for this update. EA usually saves the patch notes for the big monthly Title Updates.

This update is currently rolling out across all platforms including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. It weighs in at roughly 342 MB on PlayStation 4. As always, the update size will vary from platform to platform, but all systems can expect a similar download size for this patch.

Madden NFL 21 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Madden site.