Update 1.002.000 has arrived for Madden NFL 22, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update weighs in at roughly 1.5 GB and is currently rolling out for all versions of the game. On last-gen consoles, this update is version 1.02. Here’s everything new with Madden NFL 22 update 1.002.000.

Madden NFL 22 Update 1.002.000 Patch Notes

There are currently no official patch notes for Madden NFL 22 update 1.002.000. We’ll update this article if EA releases patch notes. This is just a small update during the game’s trial period, however, so there’s a possibility that patch notes won’t be released at all.

EA Play members on Xbox: To ensure you receive your full Madden NFL 22 Early Access Trial experience, we will be extending the trial for Xbox players. Full timing and details here: https://t.co/TBILUwhohQ — EA Play (@EAPlay) August 16, 2021

Xbox players have been encountering issues with the trial timer for Madden NFL 22 though, so this update could address some of those problems. The trial has been extended for Xbox players to make up for the lost time. However, this patch is also out on PS5, so there are likely other fixes and changes included. Given the update’s small size though, any fixes or stability improvements are likely minor.

According to EA, there are a few updates planned for Madden NFL 22 in the coming days. The game’s full release is on Friday, August 20, and EA has confirmed that Rookie Premiere is slated to release on that day. The team is also aware of a bug where the “Play Next Challenge” button is not working, so stay tuned for a fix sometime soon.

MUT updates for #MaddenNFL22 🏈 Rookie Premiere is targeted to go out on Friday, August 20th 🏈 Team is aware and investigating 'Play Next Challenge' not working properly — MaddenNFLDirect (@MaddenNFLDirect) August 17, 2021

We’re still working on our Madden NFL 22 review, but you can expect to hear our impressions on launch day. We’ll also have a slate of guides and tips ready to go for the full release, so stay tuned to Attack of the Fanboy for everything Madden.

Madden NFL 22 is currently available as a trial for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The full game will be released on August 20.

- This article was updated on August 17th, 2021