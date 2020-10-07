A new patch has been released for Mafia: Definitive Edition, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this update. While there are a few bug fixes with this update, this patch primarily serves to add new modes and content to the game. It’s the first major post-launch content drop, giving players more things to do as they explore the city of Lost Heaven. A new Noir Mode has been added that lets you play the game entirely in black and white, new HUD options are now available, and there are brand-new things to discover in Free Ride. Here’s everything new with Mafia: Definitive Edition update 1.03.

Mafia: Definitive Edition Update 1.03 Patch Notes

Custom HUD Options Use these new options to customize the in-game HUD if, for example, you want to make your explorations of Lost Heaven feel less guided or take a particularly pleasing screenshot: Switch the in-world main objective marker on/off. Switch mini-map enemy markers on/off on all difficulty settings. (Previously enemy markers were always on outside of Classic Mode.) Switch navigation features like turn-by-turn instructions and the mini-map GPS on/off. Enable the new Minimal HUD mode to hide HUD elements including the mini-map, the speedometer, and objective text while playing.

Noir Mode Enable Noir Mode to enjoy Mafia: Definitive Edition’s gameplay and cinematics with a vintage black-and-white look. Noir Mode can be toggled on and off via the game options screen.

Free Ride Content Now that you’re off to the races and enjoying Free Ride mode, depending on which vehicle you’re driving and where you’re driving it, you might find one of a couple new gameplay features that we’ve added to the mode. We’ll leave the specifics for you to discover and hope you fare well in Lost Heaven.

Bug Fixes Addressed a reported issue that sometimes prevented the correct vehicles from unlocking in the player garage upon completion of the optional Lucas Bertone missions. Players who have completed these missions should find the correct vehicles in their garage the next time they start the game. Addressed a reported concern that a special assassination animation sometimes wasn’t triggering correctly during the mission “The Saint and The Sinner.” Addressed a reported concern that certain cinematics would occasionally show a black screen.



