Marauders Console Port: Is the Game Coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch?

If you’re looking to take your Escape From Tarkov crew into space, it seems that Marauders may be one of the bests ways to make that happen. Launching in Early Access, this tactical looter-shooter takes heavy inspiration from titles before but brings it to uncharted territory. However, if you’re looking to play on your console of choice, you may be out of luck for now.

Is Marauders going to make its way to your PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch anytime shortly? Let’s dive into all of the details, and find out if you’ll need to invest in a gaming PC to make the trip into the wild unknown? Here’s everything that is currently known about a possible console port of Marauders coming to PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch!

Marauders Console Release: Is It Coming Soon?

Currently, there are no plans to bring this game to consoles. However, it is still extremely early in development, so there is a chance that if it finds the proper success, it should be able to migrate to these other consoles. TEAM17 has done an excellent job of ensuring that the majority of their titles are available on as many platforms as possible, and it seems that Marauders may find its home sooner than later on your favorite console.

It may be unlikely that we would see a game as graphically intensive as this on the Nintendo Switch, unfortunately. But with the power that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S possess, there is a chance that we may find our new favorite looter shooter looming on the horizon. With how hardcore this game can be, it seems to be the perfect substitute for games like Escape from Tarkov on a console. Maybe this market is untapped potential for a new genre and new fans?

If you’re not sure if this is the game for you, and you do happen to have a gaming PC that can handle this game, you’ll find that it will soon be available to download via the Xbox Game Pass PC program. This will give players a chance to learn more about this game, and see if it’s something that they can dive into with their friends or something they should leave floating in the dark void of space.

Marauders is available now, in early access, on PC.