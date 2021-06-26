The latest game in the Mario Golf series is here with Mario Golf Super Rush. As a golf game, having multiple courses for you to play on is very important. While more DLC may come later, the game right now at launch has six total course for you to play on. The majority of these are not unlocked at the start though, so this guide will explain how you can unlock each of them in Mario Golf Super Rush

How To Unlock More Courses

Unlocking courses is something you’re going to want to do in Mario Golf Super Rush as a way to not have the experience get stale quickly. The good news is that this is incredibly simple to do, just requiring you to do something for each of the courses.

From the very start of the game you will have access to two different courses, which are the Rookie Course and Bonny Greens. Most people will want to start with the Rookie Course to learn the ropes, with Bonny Greens up next, but that is all you have unlocked to start. However, there are four other courses to unlock beyond those two known as Ridgerock Lake, Balmy Dunes, Wildweather Woods, and Bowser Highlands.

The way Mario Golf Super Rush is structured will require you to unlock each of these in order, as each one is required to unlock the next unless you go one other route. That other route is to play through Golf Adventure and you’ll unlock each in time. However, we’re going to focus on the main way to unlock them that can be very quick and easy. The following are the unlockable courses and how to unlock them:

Ridgerock Lake – Play 18 holes at Bonny Greens or progress far enough in Golf Adventure

Balmy Dunes – Play 18 holes at Ridgerock Lake or progress far enough in Golf Adventure

Wildweather Woods – Play 18 holes at Balmy Dunes or progress far enough in Golf Adventure

Bowser Highlands – Play 18 holes at Wildweather Woods or progress far enough in Golf Adventure

As you can see, unlocking each course is as simple as playing a full 18 holes on the previous course available. You can just select 18 holes right from the start and get all of these unlocked in no time with this method or just get them over time in Golf Adventure if you’re mostly playing in that mode instead.

Mario Golf Super Rush is now available exclusive for Nintendo Switch.