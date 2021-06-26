Mario Golf Super Rush – How To Unlock More Equipment

Mario Golf Super Rush is now here and with it comes a few game modes to choose from. One of those is the new single player mode known as Golf Adventure, where you take your Mii and compete in different competitions. You can upgrade your Mii by leveling them up and getting new things for them to use, including some useful equipment that you are going to want to find.

How To Unlock More Equipment

Not only do you have different clubs with varying uses and even clothes with different perks that you can utilize in the game, there are also a couple pieces of equipment that you can gain access to within Mario Golf Super Rush’s Golf Adventure mode.

The two pieces of equipment that you get are not just going to be given to you during the story mode itself, but rather you will have to find and purchase them with your coins that you earn for playing more golf.

The two items that you’re going to want to buy are the Range Finder and the Elevation Finder. The Range Finder allows you to see exactly how far your shot would go when using it, while the Elevation Finder helps you to figure out the changes in elevation throughout the courses. We have gathered an easy to look at list below for the two items that you can get, which includes the cost and location to get it.

Bonny Greens Shop Range Finder – 500 coins Allows you to use your golfwatch to determine shot distance.

Ridgerock Lake Shop Elevation Finder – 500 coins Allows you to use your golfwatch to determine elevation change.



Those are all of the new equipment that you'll be able to unlock in Mario Golf Super Rush

