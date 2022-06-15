Mario Strikers Battle League Galactic Mode Guide: Rewards & How to Unlock

The biggest test of skill in Mario Strikers: Battle League is without a shadow of a doubt the Galactic Mode, which is sure to test not only your understanding of the game but also the strength of your chosen team and gear. But how can you unlock the mode on the game? To answer that and more here’s how to unlock the Galactic Mode in Mario Strikers: Battle League, as well as all of its rewards.

How to Unlock the Galactic Mode in Mario Strikers: Battle League

You can unlock the Galactic Mode on Mario Strikers: Battle League by completing the Championship Cup on the Normal difficulty. It’s important to point out that, to unlock the Championship Cup, you will need to have won the Cannon, Chain, Turbo, Muscle, and Trick Cups. With that said, once you win the competition, you will not only unlock the Galactic series of Cups but also the Bushido gear set. To recap, here’s how to unlock Galactic Mode in Mario Strikers: Battle League:

Complete all Cups on the Normal Difficulty.

All Rewards

Currently, the mode awards players with 1,000 coins per first-time cup win, which adds up to a total of 6,000 after completing all 6 Cups. Once you complete the Galactic Championship Cup, you will also be rewarded with an extra 1,000 coins, as a celebration of your achievement. It’s also important to point out that, after winning a cup, all your subsequent wins will be rewarded with 100 coins. Unfortunately, differently than the Normal Mode, completing this mode does not unlock new items.

To recap, here are all the rewards available on Galactic Mode:

1,000 coins per first-time Cup win.

1,000 for winning all six Cups.

100 coins per subsequent win.

Mario Strikers: Battle League is currently available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. You can check out our review of the game here.