Marvel Future Revolution Hero Tier List: Best Starting Characters

Marvel Future Revolution is out now on mobile devices, and we’ve created a tier list ranking each hero to help players pick their starting character. Future Revolution includes 8 playable heroes at launch, each with their own unique playstyle and abilities. Other Marvel favorites like Rocket Raccoon, Groot, and Nick Fury make appearances in the story, but they’re sadly not playable. Still, the game’s roster is incredibly diverse, and there are no truly bad characters. You should pick your favorite, but if you can’t decide, we’ve got your back. Here are all 8 Marvel Future Revolution characters ranked.

Best Marvel Future Revolution Heroes

Tier Heroes S Tier Captain America, Iron Man A Tier Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange B Tier Star-Lord C Tier Storm, Black Widow

S Tier – Captain America

Captain America is one of the most popular Avengers, so it makes sense that he’s one of the best characters in Marvel Future Revolution. Steve Rogers has an incredibly well-rounded kit with abilities for every situation. Some characters may surpass him in some specific ways, but Captain America is a solid character that doesn’t have very many weaknesses. Sure, some of the ranged characters like Iron Man and Star-Lord might have an easier time avoiding damage, but that shield isn’t just for show. The Star Spangled Man with a plan earns his S-Tier spot with ease.

S Tier – Iron Man

The only other Avenger that rivals Captain America in popularity is Iron Man, and it’s unsurprising that he’s at the top of the list alongside him. Iron Man earns his S-Tier placement due to his powerful abilities and overall ease of use. His control difficulty in the game is only one star, and there’s a good reason for that. Tony Stark is incredibly easy to play and has a very straightforward playstyle. All of his abilities hit hard, and his suit gives him a bonus to mobility. If you want to do a lot of damage, choose Iron Man as your main.

A Tier – Spider-Man

Who doesn’t love Spider-Man? Everyone’s favorite friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is one of the best characters in the game. He may not be able to dish out as much damage as Iron Man or absorb as much damage as Captain America, but Spidey’s abilities offer amazing utility for solo and group content. With a four-star control difficulty rating, he’s a bit trickier to play than the rest of the roster. Still, the web-head has a spectacular kit that will help you take out waves of enemies in PvE or annoy enemies in PvP.

A Tier – Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel is already one of the most powerful characters in the Marvel Universe thanks to her suite of devastating powers, and Carol Danvers packs just as much of a punch as you would expect in Future Revolution. She has the highest damage output out of any hero in the game, so you should definitely choose her as your starting hero if you want to burn down groups of enemies quickly. She’s arguably the best offensive character in the game.

A Tier – Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange has a wide array of spells and magical abilities at his disposal. The Sorcerer Supreme’s kit focuses on supporting other players, making Strange the game’s only dedicated support character at the moment. That doesn’t mean he can’t dish out damage like the rest of them, though. Doctor Strange’s spells will make quick work of any foes, but you’ll want to mix in his support abilities in order to play him effectively. If slowing enemies and applying debuffs sounds like your speed, then Doctor Strange is the right hero for you.

B Tier – Star-Lord

Star-Lord is portrayed as an acrobatic, creative, and resourceful fighter in the Guardians of the Galaxy films and comics, which is why his Marvel Future Revolution incarnation is a bit disappointing. Star-Lord is a solid character, but he doesn’t really excel in any one regard. He does have a leg up over the melee heroes thanks to his blasters that allow him to take shots from afar, but his abilities don’t really stand out. He can do decent damage, and you could definitely choose a worse hero, but Peter Quill isn’t that exciting in this game.

B Tier – Storm

Storm is the only X-Men representative on the Marvel Future Revolution roster, but this mutant’s skill set could use some work. Storm should be much more powerful than she currently is in her current state. She comes equipped with multiple area-of-effect attacks that are great for clearing waves of enemies in PvE content, but they don’t feel like they do enough damage. It’s a shame that the only X-Men character is this low on the list, but hopefully Netmarble will toss a few buffs her way in a future update.

C Tier – Black Widow

Black Widow isn’t necessarily a weak character. In fact, she can be great in the right hands. However, she has a 5-star control difficulty rating, making her the trickiest character to play in the entire game right now. That would be fine if her abilities were worth it, but even when played efficiently, Black Widow’s kit feels underwhelming. Some players will probably figure out powerful builds for her in the future, but as it stands right now, Natasha Romanoff just isn’t that rewarding to play compared to the rest of the cast.

Marvel Future Revolution is available now on mobile devices.