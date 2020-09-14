Marvel’s Avengers DLC – All Confirmed and Leaked Characters

Marvel’s Avengers launched with six playable heroes, but there are many more DLC characters on the way. A handful of Marvel heroes have already been confirmed as upcoming DLC characters, including Spider-Man and Hawkeye, but there is a massive list of leaked characters that have been found within the game files. These characters range from well-known heroes that have been in numerous MCU movies to lesser-known characters that have been mostly relegated to the pages of Marvel comics. Regardless, there are a ton of Avengers DLC characters on the way, and some of them are coming sooner than you think.

Marvel’s Avengers DLC Character List

Here is a list of every confirmed and leaked Avengers DLC character. There are 18 DLC characters in total.

Ant-Man

Black Panther

Captain Marvel

Doctor Strange

Falcon

Hawkeye

Hulkbuster

Kate Bishop

Mar-Vell

Mockingbird

Quake

Scarlet Witch

She-Hulk

Spider-Man

Vision

War Machine

Wasp

Winter Soldier

Of the heroes named in the above list, only four have been officially confirmed by Crystal Dynamics. Spider-Man was announced as an exclusive hero for PlayStation players, while Kate Bishop and Hawkeye were prominently featured in the launch day War Table stream. Black Panther was also teased during that same stream, although the contents of the stream were altered due to the unfortunate passing of Chadwick Boseman. The rest of the DLC characters were found within the game’s files and posted on Reddit, so they have yet to be officially announced for Marvel’s Avengers.

Kate Bishop will be the first DLC character for Marvel’s Avengers, arriving sometime in late October with her own campaign called “Taking AIM” that takes place after the base game Reassemble campaign. Hawkeye will follow soon after in early November with another campaign called “Future Imperfect.” Spider-Man only has a tentative release window of early 2021, and there is little information surrounding Black Panther. He’ll likely join the roster shortly after Spider-Man next year based on the order of each character’s reveals.