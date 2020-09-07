Marvel’s Avengers – Is It Coming To Nintendo Switch?

Marvel’s Avengers has finally arrived after much back and forth about it over the last year or so since it was officially unveiled at E3. The game brings together many people’s favorite superheroes including even the somewhat surprising protagonist in the fan favorite Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel. With the game releasing on many different platforms, this has begged the question from Nintendo Switch owners on whether or not the game will be coming to their platform.

Is It Coming To Nintendo Switch?

At the time of it’s launch, Marvel’s Avengers has released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and even Stadia. The bad news is that as of launch, Marvel’s Avengers has not also released on the Nintendo Switch. While this is the case for now, the question though is will it come at a later time?

Marvel’s Avengers comes from developer Crystal Dynamics and published by Square Enix, which we’re going to dive into a little further. On the developer side, Crystal Dynamics had not released a game that wasn’t Tomb Raider related in over 15 years prior to Marvel’s Avengers. In fact, they haven’t released a new game since 2015’s Rise of the Tomb Raider either while working on Marvel’s Avengers. A few of the Wii era Tomb Raider games also released on the Wii, but the last time anything came to a Nintendo platform from Crystal Dynamics was Tomb Raider: Underworld back in 2008.

Square Enix has been much more friendly overall with Nintendo platforms, including bringing over exclusive games and a number of ports as well. However, some of the larger scale games from the company like Kingdom Hearts 3 and Final Fantasy XV were never bothered to be brought to the system. Unfortunately, this is likely going to be the case with Marvel’s Avengers based on the scale and overall graphical level that the game has.

Even though the Nintendo Switch has upped their online game this generation, it is still sorely lacking in comparison to other platforms. Considering how a major part of this game is online oriented with the whole games as a service aspect, the Switch would not exactly be the best platform for it. This is why other games like Destiny 2 likely have not made the jump to the most popular platform right now either, which is probably the best comparison when it comes to the multiplayer aspects.

While it doesn’t look likely that Marvel’s Avengers will probably be coming to the Nintendo Switch, at least Switch owners have their own Marvel exclusive with Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order to enjoy. If you have to take the trade off of getting that exclusive on the Switch for not getting Marvel’s Avengers on the system, that would probably be fair considering you can have a different platform to play both.