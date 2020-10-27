Update 1.13 for Marvel’s Avengers has been released, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this update. This update brings the game to version 1.3.4. Multiple crash issues have been fixed with this patch, and there are a ton of multiplayer and matchmaking tweaks in this update as well. If you have been missing skill points for certain heroes, that issue has been addressed, too. Marvel’s Avengers has recently delayed a bunch of upcoming content, including its next-gen release and first few heroes, and players can receive a compensatory bundle of resources if they log in before November 5. Here’s everything new with Marvel’s Avengers update 1.13.

Marvel’s Avengers Update 1.13 Patch Notes

Reassemble Campaign & Avengers Initiative Multiple crash issues resolved Fixed an issue where players would sometimes go out of world in Condition Green Fixed a rare issue with Abomination becoming unresponsive in Gathering of Evil mission

Multiplayer & Matchmaking Various matchmaking and invite improvements Removed Power Level difference indicator during matchmaking to remove confusion regarding Mission Power and prepare for improvements to power display Resolved a rare issue where using Quick Match as Any Hero could break up an existing Strike Team Fixed instance of HUD indicator not showing that an enemy is attempting to hack a terminal in Tachyon Rift: Breakout mission Made Tachyon Orbs easier to see when indoors Fixed an issue in Tachyon Rift: Breakout where players would not be reloaded to the proper location when reloading checkpoint Fixed mission selection issues that sometimes occurred when players would join or leave the Strike Team while in the War Table UI Fixed an issue that prevented joining via invites from players who weren’t added as a friend

User Interface The Quick Match button is now visible within the War Table whenever multiplayer is allowed, regardless of matchmaking preference Addressed issues with missing or excess Skill Points

Combat Improved offscreen projectile attack indicators Fixed an issue where Black Widow would sometimes not gain intrinsic while performing takedowns Fixed some instances of enemies not spawning Improved transition between hover and flight when Iron Man is attacked Fixed rare instance of Captain America going out of world when using Shield Dive

Gear, Challenges & Rewards Fixed an issue with some Hulk outfit textures Fixed an issue that prevented Thor’s Challenge Card nameplate from properly unlocking



This update is currently rolling out on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam. The release date for this update is still TBD on Google Stadia, but it should arrive soon. Also, the next update for the game is already well underway according to Crystal Dynamics. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Marvel’s Avengers site.