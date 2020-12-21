Update 1.22 for Marvel’s Avengers has been released, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update weighs in at 352 MB, but it doesn’t include any huge changes. The last patch for the PlayStation version of the game unintentionally reverted some prior fixes, and this update just turns those fixes back on. The game just got a huge content drop in the form of Kate Bishop, the first free post-launch hero, and her associated campaign. The next major update won’t be until Hawkeye comes to the game with his Future Imperfect operation, so keep an eye out for that in the near future. Here’s everything new with Marvel’s Avengers update 1.22.

Marvel’s Avengers Update 1.22 Patch Notes

There are currently no official patch notes for Marvel’s Avengers update 1.22. However, Crystal Dynamics has shared on Twitter that this update just turns on some fixes that were unintentionally reverted after the previous patch.

In our last update, we unintentionally reverted a few prior fixes for PlayStation users, but are working on getting an updated patch to incorporate those fixes as soon as possible. — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) December 20, 2020

The previous update for Marvel’s Avengers featured stability improvements and multiple new features. New Minor Artifacts were introduced to the game, and several issues with Kate Bishop were addressed. These features and fixes should now be active again for PlayStation players following the release of update 1.22.

Marvel’s Avengers is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. A next-gen version of the game is currently in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Marvel’s Avengers site.