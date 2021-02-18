Update 1.25 has arrived for Marvel’s Avengers, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is just a small update that only includes matchmaking and performance improvements, so don’t expect any significant changes. There won’t be any major additions to the game until next month when Hawkeye and his new Operation arrive alongside the next-gen version of the game. If you’ve been running into any issues with multiplayer lately, however, you may find your issues to be fixed after installing this update. Here’s everything new with Marvel’s Avengers update 1.25.

Marvel’s Avengers Update 1.25 Patch Notes

There are no official patch notes available for this update, but Crystal Dynamics has shared some details about what to expect from this patch.

Patch 1.4.2a is being published today and includes a variety of overall matchmaking and performance improvements.

As we stated above, this update just fixes some issues with matchmaking and addresses some performance issues. This patch is now live on all platforms and should only require a small download before you can start playing again.

Marvel’s Avengers will be receiving a next-generation upgrade on March 18, bringing the game to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. This new version will feature upgraded visuals and framerate, significantly faster load times, and improved destruction and detail. On the same day, players on all platforms will be treated to Operation Future Imperfect. This Operation adds a handful of new story missions centered around Hawkeye, the latest playable hero, as he teams up with the Avengers to take on Maestro.

Marvel’s Avengers is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. A next-gen version of the game will arrive on March 18 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.