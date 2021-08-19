Update 1.47 has arrived for Marvel’s Avengers, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. The War for Wakanda update added Black Panther, Wakanda, and much more to the game earlier this week, and now a minor patch is rolling out across all platforms with a few minor fixes. That’s not all though, because a limited-time event kicks off today as well, providing players with the perfect opportunity to level up Black Panther and obtain new Vibranium gear. Here’s everything new with Marvel’s Avengers update 1.47.

Marvel’s Avengers Update 1.47 Patch Notes

According to a post from Crystal Dynamics on the official Avengers Discord, this update fixes the following:

Patch 2.0.1 went out today and included very minor backend improvements.

The Corrupted Vibranium event starts today in Marvel’s Avengers, adding Vibranium clusters to preexisting missions in all regions. The following missions will have Corrupted Vibranium clusters that will need to be destroyed:

Our Town – Utah Badlands

Inhuman Condition – Utah Badlands

…And We’re Back – Eastern Seaboard

Enter: The Avengers – Eastern Seaboard

Stark Realities – Pacific Northwest

Here Comes the Pain – Wakanda

From Bad to Worse – Wakanda

24/7 Vibranium – Wakanda

This event will include unique mission chains for each hero, including Black Panther, and completing them will reward you with Vibranium gear. The Vibranium status effect tuns all damage deal to affected enemies into kinetic explosions, and these explosions can hit other enemies and set off chain reactions.

The War for Wakanda expansion and Black Panther are still really new, so it’s nice to see an event that encourages players to grind for new gear. If you haven’t already gotten Black Panther to a high power level, then this is the perfect opportunity to do so. It’s also a great way to stock up on Vibranium gear, which was only just added in this expansion.

Marvel’s Avengers is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.