Mass Effect Legendary Edition: How to Skip Dialogue

If you want to skip any dialogue in Mass Effect Legendary Edition, you do have the option and freedom to do so. With the release of this grand collection, we saw the team implementing some new similar features, like skipping the elevator ride sequence in Mass Effect. It is now faster than ever to jump straight to action or to your next destination, and being able to skip any dialogue, if you are not interest in the story, will be something you will use a lot. To find out how to do it, keep reading below.

How to skip dialogue in Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Let me start by saying that while being able to skip dialogue is indeed possible, it is highly NOT suggested. The Mass Effect series became popular for its rich story and interesting characters, so skipping their interaction would be a shame and will for sure take out a lot of the trilogy’s charm. If that however is something you can deal with, then by all means skip everything and jump to its core action parts or exploration around the universe.

The way to skip any dialogue option is simple and the method is shared between all of the three titles included in the Mass Effect Legendary Edition. The moment someone starts talking or in general interacts with someone else, all you have to do is to press Square if you are playing on a PlayStation, X if you using an Xbox and the Spacebar if you are on a PC. Each press will skip a line, so feel free to spam the button to reach the point where the scene will either end, or you will need to pick a dialogue option.

As mentioned above, Mass Effect is a highly interactive series, with tons of story and interesting interactions, so it’s a shame to actually skip all of that. For those that know everything though, as there are many out there who played all three games multiple times, this will actually save you a great amount of time and keep the action going.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. For more related content about the game, feel free to take a look at our list right here.