Microsoft Flight Simulator – How to Remove Parking Brake

In Microsoft Flight Simulator if you’re not familiar with flying a plane, there are going to be some things that you want to remember if you want to get your aircraft in the air. A popular problem that new pilots encounter is the parking brake and making sure that its disengaged before trying to take off. In this guide we’ll explain how to remove the parking brake so you can take to the skies.

How to Remove Parking Brake in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

There are a number of different ways to remove the parking brake in Microsoft Flight Simulator and it’s going to depend on what you’re using to control the game.

Remove Parking Brake with Xbox One Controller

Press the Y + B buttons. Once you do you will hear a sound that indicates that the brake has been removed. Throttling up will also see the plane moves.

Removing the Parking Brake with Keyboard and Mouse

The parking brake keys on the keyboard are the Ctrl + Num Del keys.

Removing the Parking Brake with Point and Click (Mouse)

You can also find the parking brake in the plane and disengage it manually by clicking on it with the mouse.