Update 1.17 has arrived for Minecraft Dungeons, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This patch, known officially as 1.9.1.0, brings the Hidden Depths DLC, which packs three new underwater levels, as well as new mobs, weapons and gear. Raid Captains will also be arriving with the free update, no DLC necessary. This update follows the addition of cloud saves added earlier this month. Here’s everything new with Minecraft Dungeons update 1.17.
Minecraft Dungeons Update 1.17 Patch Notes
Free Update:
Raid Captains
- Taking down these dangerous foes will immediately change the way you play the game. Beat them and they’ll drop one of two tokens: one which instantly increases the mission’s threat level and another which adds a rules modifier to your current mission
- Survive the mission with tokens in tow and you’ll earn the Raid Captain’s Bounty, a special reward at the end of the mission. Seek out these Raid Captains to add a new level of challenge and rewards to your missions!
New Enchantments
- Guarding Strike (Melee)
- Luck of the Sea (Armor)
- Multi-Charge (Ranged)
- Refreshment (Ranged & Melee)
- Rush (Armor)
Disable Screen Shake
- Added a toggle to Accessibility settings that allows players to enable or disable screen shaking
New Achievements
- 10 new achievements/trophies to unlock on your adventures
Hidden Depths DLC:
DLC Features
- Three new underwater missions
- A mix of salty new mobs and enemies
- New weapons, gear, and artifacts
- Two new skins and a Baby Turtle pet
New Weapons
- Anchor (Melee)
- Encrusted Anchor (Unique Melee)
- Bubble Bow (Ranged)
- Bubble Burster (Unique Ranged)
- Coral Blade (Melee)
- Sponge Striker (Unique Melee)
- Harpoon Crossbow (Ranged)
- Heavy Duty Harpoon (Unique Ranged)
New Armor
- Squid Armor
- Glow Squid Armor (Unique)
- Turtle Armor
- Nimble Turtle Armor (Unique)
New Artifacts
- Eye of the Guardian
- Harpoon Quiver
- Satchel of Elixirs
- Satchel of Snacks
Fixes:
- Fixed several crashes that could occur during gameplay
- Local co-op can now be played on PlayStation 4 without having to sign into a Microsoft account (MCD-4810)
- Fixed the number of killed enchanted mobs or mini bosses not updating properly for merchant progress and achievement progress (MCD-5596, MCD-5608, MCD-5655, MCD-5666, MCD-5670)
- Poison damage now scales with item power (MCD-3936)
- Artifact-summoned pets can no longer destroy Scatter Mines (MCD-4958)
- Iron Golem sounds can no longer be heard after the Golem has died (MCD-3837)
- Fixed the Heart of Ender’s spinning attack only appearing for those host during online co-op (MCD-5502)
- Fixed arrows from Flaming Quiver and Thundering Quiver dealing instant kill damage when deflected by a mob with the Deflecting enchantment (MCD-5405)
- Fixed some antivirus software preventing progress from being saved (MCD-5269)
- Powershaker’s explosion no longer blocks other players’ arrows (MCD-5406)
- Secret locations no longer use placeholder narration when completing the missions (MCD-5323)
- Fixed a chance of players getting stuck in the cage after dying on Underhalls (MCD-4343)
- Players can no longer use ‘Return to Checkpoint’ while downed
- Removed unnecessary sound effects from the Download Hero screen
- Fixed enemy arrows not damaging Bees
- Fixed TNT collisions on falling blocks, gates, and Geomancer walls
- The ‘Subtitles’ option in Accessibility settings now has a proper toggle like other options
- Fixed Weeping Vine Bow, Bone Cudgel, Living Vines Armor, and Golden Piglin Armor not having unique shimmering sounds when dropped during gameplay
- Fixed the Environmental Protection armor property not reducing damage properly when Rugged Climbing Gear was equipped
- Fixed the Key Golem falling through the ground on Desert Temple
- Fixed players seen as holding both melee and ranged weapons on the inventory screen
- Increased the spacing of artifact icons on the Upload/Download Hero screens when playing on Xbox Cloud Gaming
- Fixed overlapping touch controls and effects counter on the HUD when playing on Xbox Cloud Gaming
- Fixed mobs getting launched into the air after getting killed by the Fire Trail enchantment
- Chat wheel messages can now be selected using the D-Pad
- The Daily Trial modifier ‘50% of melee mobs have the Weakening enchantment’ is no longer applied to ranged mobs
- Artifact Charge no longer triggers after picking up a consumable item
- Improved the readability of the focus indicator on the friends list by using both outline and background highlight
Known Issues:
- Players may get the ‘Unable to Verify Game Ownership’ error message during mission playthroughs (MCD-5811)
- Ancient Guardian fight may not start on Abyssal Monument
- Disconnecting the internet before finishing the mission softlocks the game
- Conduits cannot be picked up by other players if the client who held the Conduit left the session
Minecraft Dungeons is available now for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.