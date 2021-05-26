Update 1.17 has arrived for Minecraft Dungeons, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This patch, known officially as 1.9.1.0, brings the Hidden Depths DLC, which packs three new underwater levels, as well as new mobs, weapons and gear. Raid Captains will also be arriving with the free update, no DLC necessary. This update follows the addition of cloud saves added earlier this month. Here’s everything new with Minecraft Dungeons update 1.17.

Minecraft Dungeons Update 1.17 Patch Notes

Free Update:

Raid Captains

Taking down these dangerous foes will immediately change the way you play the game. Beat them and they’ll drop one of two tokens: one which instantly increases the mission’s threat level and another which adds a rules modifier to your current mission

Survive the mission with tokens in tow and you’ll earn the Raid Captain’s Bounty, a special reward at the end of the mission. Seek out these Raid Captains to add a new level of challenge and rewards to your missions!

New Enchantments

Guarding Strike (Melee)

Luck of the Sea (Armor)

Multi-Charge (Ranged)

Refreshment (Ranged & Melee)

Rush (Armor)

Disable Screen Shake

Added a toggle to Accessibility settings that allows players to enable or disable screen shaking

New Achievements

10 new achievements/trophies to unlock on your adventures





Hidden Depths DLC:

DLC Features

Three new underwater missions

A mix of salty new mobs and enemies

New weapons, gear, and artifacts

Two new skins and a Baby Turtle pet

New Weapons

Anchor (Melee)

Encrusted Anchor (Unique Melee)

Bubble Bow (Ranged)

Bubble Burster (Unique Ranged)

Coral Blade (Melee)

Sponge Striker (Unique Melee)

Harpoon Crossbow (Ranged)

Heavy Duty Harpoon (Unique Ranged)

New Armor

Squid Armor

Glow Squid Armor (Unique)

Turtle Armor

Nimble Turtle Armor (Unique)

New Artifacts

Eye of the Guardian

Harpoon Quiver

Satchel of Elixirs

Satchel of Snacks

Fixes:

Fixed several crashes that could occur during gameplay

Local co-op can now be played on PlayStation 4 without having to sign into a Microsoft account (MCD-4810)

Fixed the number of killed enchanted mobs or mini bosses not updating properly for merchant progress and achievement progress (MCD-5596, MCD-5608, MCD-5655, MCD-5666, MCD-5670)

Poison damage now scales with item power (MCD-3936)

Artifact-summoned pets can no longer destroy Scatter Mines (MCD-4958)

Iron Golem sounds can no longer be heard after the Golem has died (MCD-3837)

Fixed the Heart of Ender’s spinning attack only appearing for those host during online co-op (MCD-5502)

Fixed arrows from Flaming Quiver and Thundering Quiver dealing instant kill damage when deflected by a mob with the Deflecting enchantment (MCD-5405)

Fixed some antivirus software preventing progress from being saved (MCD-5269)

Powershaker’s explosion no longer blocks other players’ arrows (MCD-5406)

Secret locations no longer use placeholder narration when completing the missions (MCD-5323)

Fixed a chance of players getting stuck in the cage after dying on Underhalls (MCD-4343)

Players can no longer use ‘Return to Checkpoint’ while downed

Removed unnecessary sound effects from the Download Hero screen

Fixed enemy arrows not damaging Bees

Fixed TNT collisions on falling blocks, gates, and Geomancer walls

The ‘Subtitles’ option in Accessibility settings now has a proper toggle like other options

Fixed Weeping Vine Bow, Bone Cudgel, Living Vines Armor, and Golden Piglin Armor not having unique shimmering sounds when dropped during gameplay

Fixed the Environmental Protection armor property not reducing damage properly when Rugged Climbing Gear was equipped

Fixed the Key Golem falling through the ground on Desert Temple

Fixed players seen as holding both melee and ranged weapons on the inventory screen

Increased the spacing of artifact icons on the Upload/Download Hero screens when playing on Xbox Cloud Gaming

Fixed overlapping touch controls and effects counter on the HUD when playing on Xbox Cloud Gaming

Fixed mobs getting launched into the air after getting killed by the Fire Trail enchantment

Chat wheel messages can now be selected using the D-Pad

The Daily Trial modifier ‘50% of melee mobs have the Weakening enchantment’ is no longer applied to ranged mobs

Artifact Charge no longer triggers after picking up a consumable item

Improved the readability of the focus indicator on the friends list by using both outline and background highlight

Known Issues:

Players may get the ‘Unable to Verify Game Ownership’ error message during mission playthroughs (MCD-5811)

Ancient Guardian fight may not start on Abyssal Monument

Disconnecting the internet before finishing the mission softlocks the game

Conduits cannot be picked up by other players if the client who held the Conduit left the session

Minecraft Dungeons is available now for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official website.