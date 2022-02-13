Minecraft players who have found their first pumpkin patch may want to use them for decoration during the spooky season. Or, players may want to put the carved pumpkin onto their heads to steer clear of Endermen. Either way, here is how to carve a pumpkin in Minecraft.

How to Carve a Pumpkin in Minecraft

If you are unsure of where to find a pumpkin, they can usually be found in the Windswept Hills, Windswept Gravelly Hills, or Plains biomes. If you get a good seed, it will not take long to find a patch.

Once you have found your pumpkin patch, be sure to have a pair of shears in your inventory. Put the shears in your hand by putting them in your hot bar and scrolling over to them. Put the pointer on the middle of your screen onto the pumpkin you want to carve.

Next, use the shears to carve into the pumpkin. Pumpkins will always have the same carving. Here is how to use the shears on the pumpkin to carve it based on the version you are playing:

Bedrock: Right-click on the pumpkin

Pocket Edition (PE): Tap on the pumpkin

Xbox: LT on the Xbox Controller

Playstation: L2 on the PS Controller

Nintendo Switch: ZL Button on the controller

After you have carved the pumpkin, dig it up by hand or with the shears.

Here is how to dig up the pumpkin based on the version you are playing:

Bedrock: Hold left-click on the pumpkin

Pocket Edition (PE): Tap and hold on to the pumpkin

Xbox: Hold RT on the Xbox Controller

Playstation: Hold R2 on the PS Controller

Nintendo Switch: Hold ZR Button on the controller

The carved pumpkin will break and a smaller pumpkin will float on the ground. Be sure to pick up the carved pumpkin. Once you have picked it up, it will appear in your hot bar or in your inventory.

Minecraft is available on PC, Mobile, Xbox, Playstation, and Nintendo Switch.