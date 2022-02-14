Minecraft – How to Catch and Breed Turtles

Turtles have been in Minecraft for years. However, for old players of the series who are just returning and are attempting to figure out how they work, it may be a challenge. Minecraft players who want more turtles hanging around their up-and-coming aquarium or need more seagrass for your turtle enclosure, we have got you covered.

How to Breed Turtles in Minecraft

Turtles are passive mobs that were introduced in update 1.13 in the Java Edition and update 1.5.0 in the Bedrock Edition. To find one, Minecraft players will need to go to a beach biome. Turtles are usually found swimming in the water or moving along the sand above ground.

You will need to have two turtles close together to breed them. So, it is advised to build an entrapment that will keep them enclosed together. This will keep both turtles from running away or making it to the water to swim away.

Once you have both turtles together, use seagrass to feed both turtles. You can find seagrass underwater or by killing another turtle. Again, you will need two turtles to breed for a third. Because of this, it is advised to get seagrass from underwater.

Here is how to feed seagrass to turtles:

For PC, right-click on the turtles one at a time

For Pocket Edition, you tap on the turtles one at a time

For Xbox, press the LT button on the Xbox controller

For Playstation, press the L2 button on the PS controller

For Nintendo Switch, press the ZL button on the controller

After you have fed the turtles, red hearts will appear above their heads. They will then turn towards each other and the red hearts will still appear above their heads.

Once the hearts disappear above their heads, one of the turtles will dig underground. After the turtle is done digging, it will lay various sizes of turtle eggs on the ground.

The turtle will lay up to four eggs. After waiting for a while, the turtle eggs will hatch and you will have baby turtles. After those baby turtles grow up, they will drop scutes, which can be used to craft turtle shells.

Minecraft is available for PC, Mobile, Xbox, Playstation, and Nintendo Switch.