Minecraft How to Get Honeycombs

Minecraft has its fair share of items that can at times be confusing to get your hands on, and honeycombs are one of them so we’ll be looking at how to get them. These items have a few different uses and have recently gained a rather large one with the inclusion of copper blocks in the game. This means that you’re likely going to want as many of these as possible and luckily for you, it’s pretty easy to streamline the process.

How to Get Honeycombs

The first thing you’ll need to do is find a bee nest somewhere out there in the world. Plains and forests are where they primarily spawn so those would be some good places to start looking. Once you’ve found one hanging from a tree you’ll need to be patient at first as the bees actually need to make the honeycombs before you can grab them for yourself. Bees will come out of the nest and look for flowers to get pollen from before going back over to the nest to work on making the honeycombs. Eventually, the bee nest will look like it’s filled to the brim with honey, which means that it’s time to move on to the next step.

At this point, all you need to do is take some shears in hand and right-click on the hive to get some honeycombs to drop onto the floor. This will anger the bees, however, so be prepared to run once you pick up the honeycombs. However, you can prevent the bees from getting angry by either lighting a fire underneath the hive or by placing a campfire underneath it. This will cause the bees to remain docile when harvesting from the hive, though it does risk causing the hive itself to catch fire or having the bees get hurt upon exiting the hive. So be sure to be careful of that if you want to preserve the hive for later. These rules also apply to bee nests that you can craft with your newly acquired honeycombs so be sure to keep that in mind.

