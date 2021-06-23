Minecraft: How to Make Concrete

Out of all the building blocks in Minecraft, these are the most vibrant, and so you too can use these blocks we’ll be looking at how to make concrete. Something to note is that every single variety of this block comes in two forms, a powder form, and a solid form, so altogether there are 32 different types of concrete to build with. So knowing how to make these blocks can seriously help you spice up all of your builds.

How to Make Concrete

This block takes a bit more work to mass-produce than many other blocks do, and involves a multi-step process in order to get all the way to the final result of solid concrete. First, you’ll need to craft the powdered variant, which can be done by putting four blocks of sand, four blocks of gravel, and a dye of your choice into the crafting table. This will create a total of 8 blocks of powdered concrete in your chosen color. These blocks are all affected by gravity so keep that in mind when building with them, you should also be careful when building with these blocks around water because of what happens when they come into contact with it.

Speaking of that interaction with water, that’s actually how solid concrete is made. When the powdered form comes into contact with water it will instantly solidify into normal concrete. This means that in order to fully transform all of your powder into the solid variant, you’ll need to spend a lot of time covering the stuff in some water and then mining it back up again. Alternatively, though, you could choose to build a structure out of the concrete powder and then just cover it in water afterward to speed up the process. It’s nice and efficient but won’t work in the Nether since water can’t exist there without instantly evaporating.

