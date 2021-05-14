Update 1.07 has arrived for MLB The Show 21, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

San Diego Studio already released update 1.06 just earlier this week, but now another new patch is on its way to MLB The Show 21. This update has been released on May 14th starting at 4:00 AM PT. By the time you read this, it should be available.

The update version is 1.07 on PS4, 1.007 on PS5 and 1.0.0.44 for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. I downloaded the update on PS4 and it was only 63 MB in size. However, the size of the patch will vary depending on the type of console that you own the game on.

Anyway, you can look at the full patch notes posted down below.

MLB The Show 21 Update 1.07 Patch Notes

This is a small update that fixes a bug that would cause classic stands in created stadiums to disappear, leaving the fans floating in midair.

After the update is live, please resave your stadium to correct the issue. Thank you.

If you want to know more about this update, you can visit the official website. MLB The Show 21 is out now for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One.