Modern Warfare 2 Beta Level Cap: What is the Max Level in the Beta?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is here in beta form, but what is the beta level cap? If you want to start grinding out levels to hit max level by the time Modern Warfare 2 officially releases, you’ll need to know what you are shooting for. Here is the beta level cap in Modern Warfare 2.

What is the Max Level in the Modern Warfare 2 Beta?

From previous Call of Duty betas, we’ve learned that there is, in fact, a level cap. That said, whatever level you reach at the end of the beta is the level you will start at when Modern Warfare 2 officially launches.

The level cap for the Modern Warfare 2 beta is split between the two beta weekends. For early access PlayStation players playing on the first weekend, which is from September 16 to September 20, the max level is 15.

If you jump into the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta during the second week, which is from September 22 to September 26, the max level is 30.

What is the Final Modern Warfare 2 Level Cap?

After September 26, the Modern Warfare 2 open beta will be closed and the next time you’ll be able to start grinding levels again is when it officially launches on October 28, 2022. By that time, there won’t be a level cap so you’ll be able to go as hard as you want.

For now, make sure to make it to level 15 during the first week and then level 30 the second week to have the upper hand when Modern Warfare 2 finally releases.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release worldwide on October 28, 2022, for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.