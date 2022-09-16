What Does AMD FidelityFX CAS Do in Modern Warfare 2?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 brings new, exciting game modes, a new Gunsmith 2.0, and AMD FidelityFX CAS. Though it sounds highly technical, AMD FidelityFX CAS is a graphics setting that can be turned on or off in Modern Warfare 2. Here is everything you need to know about AMD FidelityFX CAS in Modern Warfare 2.

What is AMD FidelityFX CAS in Modern Warfare 2?

AMD FidelityFX is a general upscaling technology, but Modern Warfare 2 has the Contrast Adaptive Sharpening (CAS) feature as well. For starters, the AMD FidelityFX setting increases your frames per second and visual performance by sharpening individual pixels.

To explain it simply, AMD FidelityFX CAS will make the dull pixels sharper and the sharp pixels level so that you have an even level of detail across your screen. This feature is great in a game like Modern Warfare 2 where you definitely want the highest resolution and quickest frame rates.

In Modern Warfare 2, FidelityFX CAS is available, which does exactly what was described earlier. To turn it on, navigate over to the Settings menu. Go to Graphics and then Post Processing Effects.

You can turn FidelityFX CAS here and even set its strength in-game. To really tell the difference, add the FidelityFX CAS strength slider to your quick settings and fiddle with it until you are happy with how everything looks.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release worldwide on October 28, 2022, for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.