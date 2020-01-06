Modern Warfare- How to Get Doge Charm

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare features an extensive weapon customization system in the form of the Gunsmith, but there’s one thing that everyone’s clamoring for even more than attachments and camos: weapon charms. There are your typical charms like dice, dog tags, and small trinkets, but one stands out amongst the crowd. The Helpful Doge charm is not only one of the game’s coolest charms, but it’s also one of the more challenging charms to earn, making it great for showing off during final killcams or the play of the game. Thankfully, it’s not super difficult to get, and you should be able to nab it in an hour or two if you play the right game modes.

How to Get the Helpful Doge Charm in Modern Warfare

The Helpful Doge charm is actually attached to a mission, so you’ll need to make sure you have it set as active before you start grinding for it. The mission is called Best of the Best, and you can find it in the missions tab of the multiplayer challenges section in your barracks. Once it’s active, you won’t have to complete every step, but you will have to complete the following steps to earn the charm:

Get 10 Double Kills (2 rapid kills) Get 5 kills without dying 10 times Get 1 Triple Kill (3 rapid kills) Get 10 kills without dying 5 times Get 3 Fury Kills (4 rapid kills)

Although the Best of the Best mission has 7 steps in total, the fifth step (Fury Kills) is the one that rewards the Helpful Doge charm. These steps have to be done in order, so if you go on a 10 killstreak for step 4 without getting your double kills done first, it won’t count toward your progress. The easiest way to get these done is to play Ground War. Just hang out near the hotspots on whatever map you’re playing on and you’re bound to get a few Double Kills, Triple Kills, and Fury Kills. As for the killstreaks, just play conservatively and hold angles. It might not be the most engaging playstyle, but it gets the challenges done.

Once you’ve gotten the Helpful Doge charm, you can continue to expand your collection of charms with our charms guide.