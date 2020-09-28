Modern Warfare Error SU-34914-1 Explained – What Is It and How to Fix It

The Season 6 update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for preload now, but the “Cannot Install SU-34914-1” error has been popping up for several players as they try to download the update ahead of time. This error is nothing new for the PlayStation 4, but the new Season 6 update for Modern Warfare has caused the issue to arise for a large number of Call of Duty players. Thankfully, there’s an easy fix for this error, but the solution is a time consuming one. Make sure to start your preload early so you can catch this error before the update drops. Here’s how to fix error SU-34914-1 for Modern Warfare.

How to Fix Modern Warfare SU-34914-1

The SU-34914-1 error means the update data you have downloaded is partially corrupted. To fix error SU-34914-1, delete the downloaded update file. Then, find Modern Warfare on your PS4 dashboard, press the Options button, and select “Check for Update.” This will restart the download from scratch and solve your problem. To reiterate, follow these steps.

Delete the downloaded update file. Highlight Modern Warfare on your PS4 dashboard. Press the Options button. Select “Check for Update.”

If the issue persists after fully downloading the update file a second time, then you may have to reinstall the entire game. To do this, highlight Modern Warfare on your PS4 dashboard, press the Options button, and select “Delete.” Then, navigate to your Library or the PlayStation Store and reinstall the game. Deleting and reinstalling the game will take a long time, so only do it as a last resort. It may be worth it to try the above fix and redownload just the update file a few times before reinstalling the entire game.

If nothing works for you at all, contact PlayStation Support for further assistance. You can also just wait until the Season 6 update is officially released on September 29 and see if the update file will correctly install then.