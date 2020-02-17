Modern Warfare Season 2 – How to Get the Holger-26 and Ram-7

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 is officially underway, but if you missed out on getting the Holger-26 light machine gun and Ram-7 assault rifle last season, you’re in luck. Both weapons are still obtainable for players who didn’t get to a high enough Battle Pass Tier last season, and it’s much easier to get them during Season 2. All you have to do is complete a challenge for each weapon, just like the Crossbow. You won’t have to grind out Battle Pass Tiers like you have to for the Grau 5.56 and Striker 45.

How to Get the Holger-26 in Season 2

Originally, the Holger-26 was unlocked at Tier 15 of the Season 1 Battle Pass. Now, it’s much easier to get. To get the Holger-26 in Modern Warfare Season 2, all you need to do is get 2 longshot kills using light machine guns in 25 different matches. Getting 2 longshot kills shouldn’t take very long, especially if you play on some of Modern Warfare’s larger maps like Grazna Raid or Euphrates Bridge. Doing so across 25 different matches, however, could take a while, but at least it’s not difficult to do. You’ll also progress the Season 2 Battle Pass along the way, getting you a few steps closer to the new Grau 5.56 assault rifle and the Striker 45 submachine gun.

How to Get the Ram-7 in Season 2

Originally, the Ram-7 was unlocked at Tier 31 of the Season 1 Battle Pass. To get the Ram-7 in Modern Warfare Season 2, all you have to do is get 2 headshots using assault rifles in 25 different matches. This is a similar structure to the Holger-26 and Crossbow challenges, but this one should be much easier. Headshots come naturally during Modern Warfare matches, and getting 2 in one match shouldn’t be difficult at all. Also, because you can get headshots at any range, you can play any of Modern Warfare’s playlists, including the I Have Rust Issues Rust 24/7 playlists for quick and easy matches. You’ll also progress the Season 2 Battle Pass along the way, getting you a few steps closer to the new Grau 5.56 assault rifle and the Striker 45 submachine gun.